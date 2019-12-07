The Nigerian Bar Association has demanded the immediate suspension of the Director-General of Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, over the style used in rearresting Omoyele Sowore in court premises.
Operatives of the DSS had stormed the Federal High Court on Friday to arrest Sowore.....
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/36hrzvr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Operatives of the DSS had stormed the Federal High Court on Friday to arrest Sowore.....
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/36hrzvr
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]