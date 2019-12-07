Metro Sowore: Nigerian Bar Association Demands Immediate Suspension Of DSS Boss – Sahara Reporters

The Nigerian Bar Association has demanded the immediate suspension of the Director-General of Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, over the style used in rearresting Omoyele Sowore in court premises.

Operatives of the DSS had stormed the Federal High Court on Friday to arrest Sowore.....

