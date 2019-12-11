Veteran columnist and publisher of the Vanguard Newspaper who received a standing ovation for his contribution to the journalism profession told a stunned audience that he was at the receiving end of a fake news report recently.
Amuka narrated how an altruistic gesture intended for good …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LKBu4D
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Amuka narrated how an altruistic gesture intended for good …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2LKBu4D
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]