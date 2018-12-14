The African Action Congress has written a letter to the Chairman of Channels Television, Mr. John Momoh, threatening to sue him, the Broadcast Organisation of Nigeria and the Nigeria Elections Debate Group if its Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, is not listed among those that will participate in the Presidential …
