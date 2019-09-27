The Department of State Service (DSS) has said it won’t release Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, until due process is followed.
The DSS stated this in response to why it has refused to release the former presidential candidate despite the latter meeting bail conditions granted him by a …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2n3yAyA
Get More Nigeria Political News
The DSS stated this in response to why it has refused to release the former presidential candidate despite the latter meeting bail conditions granted him by a …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2n3yAyA
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]