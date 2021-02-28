Metro Soyinka: Shut down Nigeria if abduction of school children persists – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Soyinka: Shut down Nigeria if abduction of school children persists - New Telegraph

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to reject kidnapping of school children in the Northern parts of the country as a way of life, saying any state where child hostage takes place should be shut down in protest against the act. Soyinka, who was reacting to…
