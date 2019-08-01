President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has developed a framework to train and equip, personnel to tackle insecurity.
A statement by Odutayo Oluseyi of the Ministry of Police Affairs, said to this end, the Minister, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 12-member Ministerial interim Committee on the Nigeria Police Trust Fund.
The committee, chaired by Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, includes Moremi Soyinka-Onijala, lawyer, one of the daughters of Professor Wole Soyinka.
