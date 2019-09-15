Sports Spain wins FIBA world cup again after 13 years – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Spain beat Argentina 95-75 to win the Basketball World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Earlier in the day, France took the bronze for the second consecutive year after a 67-57 win over Australia...

fiba.JPG

read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34Kuk8p

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top