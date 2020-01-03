Entertainment Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 - LIB

Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.
The renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
His son Michael told People, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard of us all to aspire to

