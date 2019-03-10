Politics Speaker Dogara mourns slain Oyo lawmaker, Sugar – – Premium Times Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the family of slain Oyo lawmaker, Olatoye Temitope, who was shot at a polling unit during Saturday’s elections in the state. Mr Olatoye, the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of the state, died following gunshot …




Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TqtxYd
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top