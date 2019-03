The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has commiserated with the family of slain Oyo lawmaker, Olatoye Temitope, who was shot at a polling unit during Saturday’s elections in the state. Mr Olatoye, the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of the state, died following gunshot …Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2TqtxYd --Get More Nigeria Political News