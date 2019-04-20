The speakership ambition of leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, seems to be embroiled in more problems as opposition against him swelled after his endorsement by the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The opposition against the Lagos lawmaker …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Uwpy8p
Get More Nigeria Political News
The opposition against the Lagos lawmaker …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2Uwpy8p
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]