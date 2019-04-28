Politics Speakership: Open ballot system won’t work – lawmakers – TODAY.NG

#1
Amidst calls for the adoption of open ballot system in the election of presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly, two Lawmakers say the lower chamber’s laid down rules could not be disregarded.

Reps Rimamnde Shawulu (PDP-Taraba) and Kehinde Agboola (PDP-Ekiti) made the remarks on Sunday, in separate interviews …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2XVsNrX

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top