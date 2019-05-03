Entertainment Spike in US teen suicides after Netflix “13 Reasons Why” release – Yahoo News

#1
The suicide rate among US teenagers spiked in the months after the release of the controversial Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why", which follows the story of a high school girl who kills herself, a new study has found.

According to the new study, researchers estimated …



via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – https://yhoo.it/2PL9PRL

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top