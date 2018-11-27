Sports Sports: Barcelona tops the 2018 list of the highest-paid sports teams in the world with $13.8 million average annual salary – pulse.ng

Barcelona is the highest-paid sports team in the world, but six NBA teams rank in the top 10.

FC Barcelona is the new highest-paid sports team in the world, with players making an average of $13.8 million (€12.2 million) during the 2018-19 …



