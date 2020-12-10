Business Spotlight, an Onlyfans for Africa launches in Kenya to help creators monetize their exclusive content – TechMoran


techmoran.com

Spotlight, an Onlyfans for Africa launches in Kenya to help creators monetize their exclusive content : TechMoran

Spotlight, a new app that aims to help content creators monetize their content by producing exclusive content with which they can charge a subscription or pay per view to their fans. Like Netflix but with an OnlyFans twist, Spotlight is promising content creators will earn from their hobbies...
