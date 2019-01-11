Sports Squad values of Premier League squads revealed – one’s worth £1BILLION – men

#1
Manchester City can now lay claim to having the Premier League’s first £1BILLION squad.

Research by the transfermarkt website calculates the value of players across the world throughout the course of the season, and they’ve looked at how the value of each squad has risen...



read more via men – http://bit.ly/2M46go6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top