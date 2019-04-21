World Sri Lanka blasts: At least 75 dead and hundreds injured in multiple church and hotel explosions – CNN

More than 137 people have been killed and more than 150 injured after coordinated bomb blasts hit a number of high-end hotels and churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The blasts, reported to have occurred in the cities of Negombo, Batticalo and the capital Colombo, targeted at least three hotels and three churches as worshippers attended Easter services.....




