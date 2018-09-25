The State Security Service (SSS), has confirmed that it is in custody of the Aide De Camp (ADC), to the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.
The secret police said Sani Baba-Inna, a chief superintendent of police, is undergoing interrogation.
PREMIUM TIMES had reported Monday how Mrs Buhari petitioned the police alleging her ADC defrauded her of N2.5 billion.
READ MORE HERE
