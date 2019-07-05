JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Stéphanie Frappart will be first female ref to take charge of a major UEFA men's final - CNN

Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a major UEFA men's showpiece event when she takes charge of the UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea later this month.
The French official is no stranger to the big stage, having refereed the FIFA Women's World Cupfinal in July and previously taking charge of the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro semifinals.

