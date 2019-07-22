JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Staff, relatives loot Jonathan’s N300m jewelries, other valuables – Instablog9ja

#1
Some domestic workers and some relatives of former President Goodluck Jonathan are currently being investigated for looting of his valuables, including jewelries worth over N.3bn, in Bayelsa State

TheNation reports that the police have arrested some suspects, who broke into the palatial home of Jonathan in Otuoke, and allegedly …

jonathan.jpg

Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2JK6EbW

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top