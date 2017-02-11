The stage is set for the 2017 Nigerian Writers Awards ceremony. NWA was launched to reward excellence, celebrate Nigerian Writers of different genres, encourage and create a synergy between budding and established writers in Nigeria. Wofai Samuel, a seasoned broadcaster is the host of this year's award ceremony. The nominees were screened by individuals of high moral stature with demonstrated commitment to the ideals of the Nation and who have distinguished themselves in their respective writing fields and covers virtually all category of writing. (Online/Print media, Arts and Literature). The award ceremony will hold on 19th of February 2017. The NWA recently released 100 most influential Nigerian Writers under 40 which has received massive reviews and positive responses.