The 2019 Financial Access Survey (FAS) results of International Monetary Fund (IMF) have revealed that bank financing of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) remains subdued, stagnant at about six per cent of GDP over the past five years in many low and middle-income countries.
The report, which was released, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2nkoMR3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The report, which was released, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2nkoMR3
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[27]