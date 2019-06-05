Business Stakeholders condemn SEC actions against Oando – TODAY.NG

#1
Following what can now be termed the longest forensic audit in the history of the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) they published far reaching pronouncements and sanctions against Oando PLC’s principals said to be the outcome of the investigation into the company’s business.

SEC published their findings …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2WbAoRS

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top