The management and board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc have released a notice announcing the appointment of Adekunle Adedeji as a new executive director on its board of directors.Adedeji, whose appointment took effect from Friday, February 22, 2019, is also the bank's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).