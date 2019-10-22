Wizkid becomes the first African to sell out the 02 Arena center for two consecutives year back to back.
In his recently held starboyfest concert, Wizkid yet again filled up the whole 20,000 capacity Arena hall in London. With the support of some …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MygajC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In his recently held starboyfest concert, Wizkid yet again filled up the whole 20,000 capacity Arena hall in London. With the support of some …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MygajC
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]