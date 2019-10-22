Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment STARBOY!!! Wizkid Makes History At The O2 Arena London (See How) – Naijaloaded

#1
Wizkid becomes the first African to sell out the 02 Arena center for two consecutives year back to back.

In his recently held starboyfest concert, Wizkid yet again filled up the whole 20,000 capacity Arena hall in London. With the support of some …

wizkid.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2MygajC

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top