

"The 'Wear Black' specifically was for the Golden Globes but the message remains. Enough is enough. Go to timesup.com."

"My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides, uniting for equality."

"We're very happy that our movie's coming out in a year when Hollywood's having a lot of difficult conversations with itself and we're amplifying voices that have been silenced for too long. And I think, as men, we've been talking for centuries. It's time for us to shut up, listen and amplify. Thank you."

"And the critics choice for the best picture goes to The Shape of Water."

