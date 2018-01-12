There may be a dark cloud hanging over Hollywood right now. But on Thursday, January 11, the stars were out, as the 23rd annual Critics Choice awards kicked off in Santa Monica.
And while it wasn't code black on the red carpet this time, in the name of equality for women and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace, the conversation stayed the same.
Actress Rachel Brosnahan said,
"The 'Wear Black' specifically was for the Golden Globes but the message remains. Enough is enough. Go to timesup.com."
The message was amplified once inside; Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot dedicating her acceptance speech to the movement for a special #SeeHer award.
Actress Gal Gadot said:
"My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silenced and we will continue to band together to make strides, uniting for equality."
Kumail Nanjiani also used his win for the film Big Sick to highlight the issue.
Actor and co-writer Kumail Nanjiani said:
"We're very happy that our movie's coming out in a year when Hollywood's having a lot of difficult conversations with itself and we're amplifying voices that have been silenced for too long. And I think, as men, we've been talking for centuries. It's time for us to shut up, listen and amplify. Thank you."
The top prize of the night was swept up by a dark fairy tale.
Actor Patrick Stewart said:
"And the critics choice for the best picture goes to The Shape of Water."
While Gary Oldman cleaned up best actor for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.
