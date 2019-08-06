JustForex Trading - Start Now

State of Nigeria's Refineries Shameful, Says Mele Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari, has bemoaned the non-functional state of refineries in the country, describing it as a shame on the country.

Kyari also expressed sadness with Nigeria’s position as a net importer of petroleum products. He …

Thisdaylive

