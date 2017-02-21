Submit Post Advertise

World Statue of Jesus In Indiana Church Beheaded Twice In 2 Weeks

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Feb 21, 2017 at 9:11 AM. Views count: 120

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Statue of Jesus at the Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship, south side of Indianapolis has lost its head for the second time in two weeks.

    beheaded Jesus.jpg
    Photo Credit: Fox News

    FOX NEWS reports that two weeks ago, whoever caused the damage left the head sitting next to the statue. Church members were finally able to reattach the head on Saturday. But Sunday morning, it was broken off again. And whoever did it took the head with them.

    “It makes me sad that somebody would do something like that,” said Pastor Brad Flaskamp. “I was hoping it was just a random act to destroy it in the first place.”
     
    Jules, Feb 21, 2017 at 9:11 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments