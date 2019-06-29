Damasus says her friend was suppressed when she decided to narrate her ordeal with Pastor Fatoyinbo.
The rape allegation levied against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo is getting more controversial as Nigerian actress and producer, Stella Damasus has also accused the senior pastor of the Common Wealth …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IXAaKF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The rape allegation levied against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo is getting more controversial as Nigerian actress and producer, Stella Damasus has also accused the senior pastor of the Common Wealth …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IXAaKF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]