Canada-based Nigerian songstress, Stephanie Otobo has filed a lawsuit, claiming Canadian $5milion for damages. Below is a list of the charges published by SaharaReporters: 1. Breach of trust 2. Breach of fudiciary relations 3. Breach of contract 4. Negligence 5. Defamation 6. Poisoning 7. Intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress 8. Forcible confinement 9. Multiple instances of battery 10. False imprisonment 11. Fraud 12. Assaults 13. Sexual assaults 14. Sexual harassments 15. Harassments and malicious prosecution.