Metro Stephanie Otobo Slams 15-count Charge on Apostle Suleman [See LIST]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:48 PM.

    Canada-based Nigerian songstress, Stephanie Otobo has filed a lawsuit, claiming Canadian $5milion for damages.

    apostle suleman and stephanie otobo b.jpg

    Below is a list of the charges published by SaharaReporters:

    1. Breach of trust

    2. Breach of fudiciary relations

    3. Breach of contract

    4. Negligence

    5. Defamation

    6. Poisoning

    7. Intentional and negligent infliction of emotional stress

    8. Forcible confinement

    9. Multiple instances of battery

    10. False imprisonment

    11. Fraud

    12. Assaults

    13. Sexual assaults

    14. Sexual harassments

    15. Harassments and malicious prosecution.
     
