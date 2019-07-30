JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Sterling Bank’s The Pitch Offers Entrepreneurs N10m Seed Capital – Leadership Newspaper

The Pitch, a type of Shark Tank challenge for budding entrepreneurs powered by Sterling Bank, debuts today on YouTube with an offer of N10 million in seed capital.

The 13-episode show provides aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs with the opportunity to pitch their ideas for seed funding. It fosters …

