Sterling Bank Plc has partnered the Leah Foundation to create awareness on breast and cervical cancers through a movie titled ‘Diamonds in the Sky.’
Commending Sterling Bank for sponsoring Diamonds in the Sky, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, First Lady of Kwara State and Founder, Leah Foundation said, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2E7Fhpa
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Commending Sterling Bank for sponsoring Diamonds in the Sky, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, First Lady of Kwara State and Founder, Leah Foundation said, …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2E7Fhpa
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]