Business Sterling Bank partners Leah Foundation on cancer awareness – Newtelegraph

#1
Sterling Bank Plc has partnered the Leah Foundation to create awareness on breast and cervical cancers through a movie titled ‘Diamonds in the Sky.’

Commending Sterling Bank for sponsoring Diamonds in the Sky, Mrs. Omolewa Ahmed, First Lady of Kwara State and Founder, Leah Foundation said, …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2E7Fhpa

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top