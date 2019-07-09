Genesis Deluxe Cinemas is one of Nigeria’s leading cinema developers and operators of multiplex cinemas in Nigeria.
GC is part of the Genesis Group, a Nigerian based conglomerate established in 1991 with its key focus on hospitality and entertainment with diverse interests in Restaurants, Hotels, …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/32jbp38
Get more Latest Jobs
GC is part of the Genesis Group, a Nigerian based conglomerate established in 1991 with its key focus on hospitality and entertainment with diverse interests in Restaurants, Hotels, …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/32jbp38
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[32]