Business Stock investors’ apathy seen in declining volumes on NSE – BusinessDay

#1
Uncertainty surrounding the possible outcome of Nigeria’s forthcoming elections is reflecting on the volume of equities that are trading on the nation’s bourse.

The remarkable disinterest for Nigerian stocks shown by both foreign and domestic investors became glaring in the recently released equities trading “fact …



Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2S3RbEI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[73]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top