Uncertainty surrounding the possible outcome of Nigeria’s forthcoming elections is reflecting on the volume of equities that are trading on the nation’s bourse.
The remarkable disinterest for Nigerian stocks shown by both foreign and domestic investors became glaring in the recently released equities trading “fact …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2S3RbEI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The remarkable disinterest for Nigerian stocks shown by both foreign and domestic investors became glaring in the recently released equities trading “fact …
Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2S3RbEI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]