Business Stock Market Investors’ Lose N220b Ahead Of Eid-El-Kabir Celebration – Nairaland

#1
Ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, transactions on the equity sector of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), closed on a downward note yesterday, following price losses suffered by virtually all the blue-chip stocks, as market capitalisation dipped by N220billion. In line with the Federal Government’s declaration of a two-day public …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Bq0LhT

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top