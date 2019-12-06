Losses in ACCESS (-2.7%), FBNH (-2.2%) and GUARANTY (-9.1%) have seen market capitalisation fell N12.0bn to N12.9trn at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday.
Consequently, the development dragged the All-Share Index (ASI) down 9bps to 26,913.70 points while year to date …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DSzFya
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Consequently, the development dragged the All-Share Index (ASI) down 9bps to 26,913.70 points while year to date …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2DSzFya
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]