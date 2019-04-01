Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) finished the first quarter of 2019 (Q1) on the negative trajectory, recording N48 billion loss to close at N11.672 trillion in market capitalization, as growing political tension enveloped the equity market, due to general election that …
