Stocks drop to 18-month low as bears out-muscle market bulls

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index yesterday fell to its lowest point since May last year as continued negative sentiment in the stock market pulled stock prices lower.

At market close yesterday, the broad index fell 1.33 percent, settling at 30,611 points, its lowest …



