Business Stocks Market Extends Gains By 0.09% – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Performance in yesterday’s trading session was bullish with a growth of 0.09 per cent due to sustained bargain hunting on high capitalised stocks.

In summary, the All Share Index (ASI) was up by 28.52 absolute points, representing an increase of 0.09 per cent, to close at 30,773.57 points. …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2GrUzHc

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top