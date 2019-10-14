Stomach cancer usually begins in the mucus-producing cells that line the stomach, according to Mayo Clinic.
The outlook for stomach cancer depends on several factors, including a person’s age, their general health, and how far the cancer has spread (the stage of the condition). Unfortunately, as stomach cancer isn’t often …
Read more via Express.co.uk https://ift.tt/316IopK
The outlook for stomach cancer depends on several factors, including a person’s age, their general health, and how far the cancer has spread (the stage of the condition). Unfortunately, as stomach cancer isn’t often …
Read more via Express.co.uk https://ift.tt/316IopK
Last edited by a moderator:[45]