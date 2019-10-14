Justforex_nb_campaign

General Health Stomach cancer: Nine early warning signs to watch out for – Express.co.uk

#1
Stomach cancer usually begins in the mucus-producing cells that line the stomach, according to Mayo Clinic.

The outlook for stomach cancer depends on several factors, including a person’s age, their general health, and how far the cancer has spread (the stage of the condition). Unfortunately, as stomach cancer isn’t often …

stomach.JPG

Read more via Express.co.uk https://ift.tt/316IopK
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top