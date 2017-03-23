Submit Post Advertise

Politics Stomach Infrastructure: Fayose Pays N20,000 For N100 Rice

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Mar 23, 2017 at 10:01 AM.

  Jules

    Jules

    Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has embarked on a different kind of stomach infrastructure project.

    Fayose's spokesperson, Lere Olayinka revealed that the governor is now into over paying for services/products. Sharing photos of the governor eating, Lere wrote, ''Here is Governor Fayose doing justice to IRESI INU EWE (Rice served in leaves) gotten from a roadside food seller at Moferere area of Ado Ekiti few minutes ago.

    He ate N100 rice and by the time he was leaving, the food seller got N20,000 for service rendered.

    fayose food.jpg fayose food2.jpg
     
    Mar 23, 2017 at 10:01 AM
