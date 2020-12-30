Video Stop Blaming God For Nigeria's Woes, Obasanjo Tells Leaders | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Stop Blaming God For Nigeria's Woes, Obasanjo Tells Leaders - Sahara Reporters
  • ”We must eat what we produce”- President Buhari bars CBN from giving money to food importers – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • 2021 may be worse, NCDC warns as weekly COVID-19 cases spike - Daily Post
  • Aisha Buhari's aide refuses to disclose her whereabouts (video) - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • ‘Stand For Truth’ – Catholic Church Backs Bishop Kukah – Naijaloaded


Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Stop Blaming God For Nigeria's Woes, Obasanjo Tells Leaders - Sahara Reporters

http://saharareporters.com/2020/12/30/stop-blaming-god-nigerias-woes-obasanjo-tells-leaders
Politics - ”We must eat what we produce”- President Buhari bars CBN from giving money to food importers – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/we-must-eat-what-we-produce-president-buhari-bars-cbn-from-giving-money-to-food-importers.html
Metro - 2021 may be worse, NCDC warns as weekly COVID-19 cases spike - Daily Post

https://dailypost.ng/2020/12/30/2021-may-be-worse-ncdc-warns-as-weekly-covid-19-cases-spike/
Metro - Aisha Buhari's aide refuses to disclose her whereabouts (video) - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/aisha-buharis-aide-refuses-to-disclose-her-whereabouts-video.html
Metro - ‘Stand For Truth’ – Catholic Church Backs Bishop Kukah – Naijaloaded

https://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/news/stand-for-truth-catholic-church-backs-bishop-kukah
