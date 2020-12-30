In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Stop Blaming God For Nigeria's Woes, Obasanjo Tells Leaders - Sahara Reporters
- ”We must eat what we produce”- President Buhari bars CBN from giving money to food importers – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- 2021 may be worse, NCDC warns as weekly COVID-19 cases spike - Daily Post
- Aisha Buhari's aide refuses to disclose her whereabouts (video) - Linda Ikejis Blog
- ‘Stand For Truth’ – Catholic Church Backs Bishop Kukah – Naijaloaded
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Stop Blaming God For Nigeria's Woes, Obasanjo Tells Leaders - Sahara Reporters
http://saharareporters.com/2020/12/30/stop-blaming-god-nigerias-woes-obasanjo-tells-leaders
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - ”We must eat what we produce”- President Buhari bars CBN from giving money to food importers – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/we-must-eat-what-we-produce-president-buhari-bars-cbn-from-giving-money-to-food-importers.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - 2021 may be worse, NCDC warns as weekly COVID-19 cases spike - Daily Post
https://dailypost.ng/2020/12/30/2021-may-be-worse-ncdc-warns-as-weekly-covid-19-cases-spike/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Aisha Buhari's aide refuses to disclose her whereabouts (video) - Linda Ikejis Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/12/aisha-buharis-aide-refuses-to-disclose-her-whereabouts-video.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - ‘Stand For Truth’ – Catholic Church Backs Bishop Kukah – Naijaloaded
https://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/news/stand-for-truth-catholic-church-backs-bishop-kukah
www.nigerianbulletin.com