Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, says demonising herdsmen, especially those of the Fulani extraction, could lead to a breakout of violence.
Kukah, who spoke on Tuesday at a colloquium on fake news and hate speech organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo centre for African studies, an arm of …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2lhYhKK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Kukah, who spoke on Tuesday at a colloquium on fake news and hate speech organised by the Olusegun Obasanjo centre for African studies, an arm of …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2lhYhKK
Get More Nigeria Metro News