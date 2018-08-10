Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Entertainment Stop impersonating Yusuf Buhari, Presidency warns – Vanguard News

#1
Presidency has on Wednesday warned those impersonating President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari from further using his name to woo people to themselves.

Yusuf Buhari Denying an instagram account allegedly owned by Buhari’s son, Presidency opined that Yusuf does not have …



via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Q6W3sI

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top