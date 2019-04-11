Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has asked Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to stop “overheating the polity”.
Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Mohammed advised Atiku not to give the impression that he does not have confidence in the country’s judicial system.
The minister said this following reports that the PDP candidate hired a US lobbyist to advance his bid to take over power from President Muhammadu Buhari
