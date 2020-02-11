Stop posting Nigerian flag in my comment - Tory Lanez cautions IK Ogbonna
Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna is currently trending in the Nigerian Twitter community, after he got called out by Tory Lanez for always posting the Nigerian flag.
www.legit.ng
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Entertainment Nigerian Twitter Reacts As MI Abaga & Vector Feature On Mayorkun’s ‘Geng (Remix)’ – tooXclusive
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment They Are Not Feeding You, Drag Them Anytime They F**k Up, – Nigerian Man Blast Naira Marley And Funke Akindele – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
|Entertainment
|0
|Entertainment Halima Abubakar explains why she used another woman's baby photo to announce the birth of her son.. - LIB
|Entertainment
|0
|Similar threads
|Entertainment Nigerian Twitter Reacts As MI Abaga & Vector Feature On Mayorkun’s ‘Geng (Remix)’ – tooXclusive
|Entertainment They Are Not Feeding You, Drag Them Anytime They F**k Up, – Nigerian Man Blast Naira Marley And Funke Akindele – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
|Entertainment Halima Abubakar explains why she used another woman's baby photo to announce the birth of her son.. - LIB