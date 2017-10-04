Submit Post Advertise

Metro Stop Squeezing Your Woman's Breasts: Medical Doctor Warns Men

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 4, 2017 at 2:21 PM. Views count: 996

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    The president of Breast Care International Dr. Beatrice Wiafe -Addai has urged men to handle the breast of women with care as it is a very fragile part of a woman’s anatomy.

    Speaking on the sidelines of the breast cancer awareness month which is celebrated in October every year, Dr. Wiafe-Addai told Starr Fm morning show host Francis Abban that contrary to claims that the sucking of breast by men reduces the risk of getting breast cancer in women, those claims are untrue.

    “It is not true that the more you suck a woman’s breast it prevents the risk of getting breast cancer. What is true is that women who have children should breastfeed, and breastfeeding has some positive effect on the woman as far as breast cancer is concerned. But not adult men to go and suck the breast thinking it will protect the woman from breast cancer, that is not true, it is very fragile so let’s handle it with care…don’t squeeze it like you have some mango or orange that you are squeezing to get some fluid out,” Dr. Wiafe-Addai counselled.

    Dr. Wiafe-Addai also advised men not to abandon women diagnosed with breast cancer but rather help to fight it.

    “If you find something in a woman’s breast don’t send her to her family home because she has been diagnosed of breast cancer. Give her all the morale even if not financial. So that she knows that someone is with her through the fight. The fight against breast cancer is not an easy one so women need all the support from men, society and the nation,” she noted
     

    Comments

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    How many research will they carry out on the female breasts for goodness sake. Besides other researchers/Dr say otherwise
     
    ese, Oct 4, 2017 at 3:06 PM
    #2
  3. Oloche Moses Okwori

    Oloche Moses Okwori New Member

    Good advice
     
    Oloche Moses Okwori, Oct 4, 2017 at 3:12 PM
    #3