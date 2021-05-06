  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend Fela has called out the All Progressives Congress (APC) for using an inscription of the late musician on its campaign Stop Using Fela's Name On Shirt We Don't Align With Any Political Party In Nigeria - Femi Kuti Warns APC
