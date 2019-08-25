Prof. Wole Soyinka has alleged that the Buhari-led administration is using security agencies to silence Nigerians.
The Nobel Laureate made this claim at the unveiling of an art gallery in commemoration of his 85th birthday. Insisting that such move only shows that the government is afraid, Soyinka added that …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KSafVG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Nobel Laureate made this claim at the unveiling of an art gallery in commemoration of his 85th birthday. Insisting that such move only shows that the government is afraid, Soyinka added that …
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2KSafVG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]