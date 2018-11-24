Metro Stray Bullet Fired By Police Kills Trader In Rivers – OluFamous.Com

#1
A stray bullet fired by operatives of the police attached to Nembe Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday hit and killed a man believed to be a trader at a nearby market.

The middle-aged man, popularly known as Owus, was reportedly hit on the head and …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2S7lYk7

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top