Justforex_nb_campaign

Business Stress test: Nigerian banking sector remain strong – central bank governor – TODAY

#1
The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele on Sunday said that the Nigerian banking sector is strong in spite of the fact that some banks failed its stress test.

Emefiele said this during a media briefing on the sidelines of the annual meetings of …

emefiele.JPG

Read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/2pG9tTw

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top